Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Has 'Decent Chance' to Return from Ankle Injury vs. Browns

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a "decent" chance to play in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Jones has missed the past two games while nursing a high ankle sprain, but Fowler notes the second-year quarterback "appears to have avoided long-term issues or the need for immediate surgery."

The 24-year-old suffered the ankle injury on the Patriots' final offensive snap of their Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge acknowledged earlier this week that Jones is "doing everything he can physically to get back on the field full-time for us," per NBC Sports Boston (h/t ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons):

"He's doing everything he can possible mentally he can to prepare for the game. He comes in every day focused. He does a great job in meetings, he does a great job on the field in what he can do out there when he's with us.

"So, very encouraged by how he's worked and we all know he's doing everything he can to be back on the field. So in terms of how he handles it from a mental standpoint, all I can speak on is I know he's mentally preparing himself and helping mentally prepare the other quarterbacks for Sunday every week."

It's been a disappointing start to the year for the Alabama product following a solid rookie season in which he completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in 17 games.

Through the first three games of the 2022 season, Jones has completed 66 percent of his passes for 786 yards and two touchdowns against five interceptions as the Patriots went 1-2.

Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer was expected to fill in for Jones, but the veteran suffered a concussion in a 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 2 and rookie Bailey Zappe has played since.

Zappe completed 10-of-15 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown against the Packers. In his first NFL start last weekend against the Detroit Lions, he completed 17-of-21 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown against one interception.

The Patriots enter Sunday's game in Cleveland fourth in the AFC East with a 2-3 record.