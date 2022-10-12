NFL Insider: 'No Doubt the Ravens Will at Least Kick the Tires on' Odell Beckham Jr.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens could be a contender to sign free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when he returns from his ACL injury.

"[Ravens general manager Eric] DeCosta is known to check in on just about everything, and there's no doubt the Ravens will at least kick the tires on Beckham," Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported.

The Ravens have the No. 4 scoring offense in the NFL through five weeks, although there is still a major need at receiver after trading away Marquise Brown last offseason. Rashod Bateman has showed plenty of upside, but he's dealing with a foot injury and only has 11 catches on the year.

Beckham would represent a proven option for quarterback Lamar Jackson after helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last year.

The wideout also indicated the Ravens were an option in his response to a list that included the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills:

There will clearly be a lot of competition to sign Beckham, and he could be a game-changing player for the Ravens down the stretch.