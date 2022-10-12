Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Insiders Unsure WR Will Be Cleared to Play Before December

Odell Beckham Jr. (Icon Sportswire)

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly remains without a firm return date as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI triumph in February.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Beckham isn't expected to receive full medical clearance "until at least November" and some NFL sources believe the timetable could be pushed into December.

After a miserable finish to his Cleveland Browns tenure in the middle of last season—he was released last November before signing with L.A.—he started to show All-Pro form again in the playoffs before suffering the knee injury.

Beckham recorded 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams in the playoffs, including the opening score of the Super Bowl as part of the team's 23-20 victory.

The 29-year-old LSU product has been linked to several teams as he inches closer to a return, but the three-time Pro Bowler has informed front offices he wants to "assess his options" once healthy to ensure he's joining a title contender, per Howe.

Since OBJ probably won't return until the latter stages of the regular season, having a playoff run will be important as he attempts to prove himself healthy before likely hitting the free-agent market again next offseason.

The Athletic listed the Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as potential suitors.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen named the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints among the other best fits.

While Beckham would represent a potential game-changing addition late in the season for any of those offenses, it's always tough to know how a player will perform coming off such a major injury.

Some return stronger than ever, as running back Adrian Peterson famously did en route to winning the 2012 NFL MVP, but others can take time to fully recover and often don't return to 100 percent until the following season.

Although it creates uncertainty, making a late-season addition of OBJ's caliber—he's topped 1,000 receiving yards in five of eight NFL seasons—is rare, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see plenty of interest from contenders as his return draws closer.

For now, it's a waiting game for Beckham and the front offices alike.