The Most Exciting Stories of the 2022 College Football Season So Far

Will Shipley. AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Wake Forest nearly gave us the season's first upset of a top-five team when it hosted Clemson in Week 4. The game featured over 1,000 yards of offense, a combined 96 points and 12 touchdowns scored, but the Tigers were able to hold off the Demon Deacons in double overtime.

Heading into 2022, Clemson was coming off of an uncharacteristically down year, missing out on the playoff and ACC Championship. Previously, Clemson won the conference every year dating back to 2015. It was Wake Forest, not Clemson, that represented the ACC Atlantic in Charlotte last season.

This year's Clemson-Wake Forest matchup was going to show us a couple of things. Could Clemson get back to dominating the conference like it had? Could the Demon Deacons truly test the Tigers and be a contender in the Atlantic again?

Lucky for us, this game was close throughout, as both offenses had plenty of firepower. Clemson pulled it out in double overtime, but Wake proved its mettle. This ACC rivalry looks like it'll be a competitive one in the years to come.

Wake Forest stormed back with a 21-point third quarter, and the teams took a 38-38 tie into overtime after trading fourth-quarter field goals.

In the first overtime, Wake Forest struck first with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Sam Hartman to A.T. Perry. On Clemson's ensuing possession, it took only three plays for DJ Uiagalelei to find Beaux Collins in the end zone.

In the second overtime, Clemson went first on offense, again needing just three plays to score a touchdown. However, the Tigers failed their two-point conversion attempt. Clemson's defense then stopped Wake as Hartman's fourth-down pass attempt in the end zone fell incomplete, sealing Clemson's hard-fought victory.