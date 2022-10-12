Why Jae Crowder Wouldn't Make Hawks Legitimate Threats in East amid NBA Trade Rumors

Jae Crowder (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The start of the 2022-23 NBA season may be right around the corner, but it won't come as a surprise if another notable player or two is traded before things kick off on October 18. Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could be one of those players.

There has been no shortage of trade buzz surrounding Crowder as of late. The Cleveland Cavaliers were linked to the 32-year-old earlier this month, though NBA insider Marc Stein reported that there was no firm interest on Cleveland's part.

"I've heard this in only one place, and trade discussions tend to be fluid, but I was told over the weekend that any talk of Cleveland swapping Cedi Osman for Crowder, is no more than that. At least for now," Stein wrote.

The Milwaukee Bucks also have "internal interest," according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

It seems we can add the Atlanta Hawks to the list of Eastern Conference contenders that are eyeing Crowder as the preseason winds down. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Atlanta has "emerged as a suitor" for Crowder.

"The Hawks and Suns have had conversations in recent weeks and months, I'm told, as Atlanta has seen if there's a pathway to bring Crowder into a Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and John Collins," Charania said.

While there's a lot to like about Crowder's game—he averaged 9.4 points and shot 34.8 percent from beyond the arc last season while playing solid defense—adding him wouldn't instantly put the Hawks among the Eastern Conference favorites.

For starters, Crowder might not be the best fit with Atlanta's roster. According to Basketball Reference, Crowder spent 84 percent of his minutes at power forward last season and only 15 percent at small forward. With Collins looking like a long-term building block in Atlanta, Crowder would be a bit-part player if he sticks with the role he had in Phoenix.

Even if Atlanta planned to play Crowder as a small forward—likely in a rotation with De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic—he's unlikely to see the 28.1 minutes he averaged last season.

Now, there's nothing wrong with adding a solid contributor, but the Hawks would presumably have to part with one of their own to add Crowder. According to Stein, league sources have indicated that Phoenix wants a player in return, not future draft capital.

So, while Atlanta does have an open roster spot, adding Crowder wouldn't be as simple as flipping a pick and slotting him in. This is where the Hawks must exercise caution. If the Suns are seeking a player like Hunter or Bogdanovic, it wouldn't make sense. Crowder is a fine defensive player, but he is, as Lowe called him, a "C-level shooter."



Crowder wouldn't really be a clear upgrade over any of Atlanta's current key contributors.

The Hawks may like Crowder—a lot—but they shouldn't go all-in in an effort to land him. We're talking about a 32-year-old on an expiring contract who isn't going to shift the balance of power in the East.

The Hawks, let's be honest, aren't that close to dominating the conference. This is a squad that won 43 games last season and lost in the opening round to the Miami Heat. The Hawks are not one role player away from being elite.



And if Atlanta does manage to rise to challenge the likes of Miami, Milwaukee and the Boston Celtics, it will be because of the growth of young standouts like Young and Murray, not because it added Crowder.

If Atlanta can somehow convince Phoenix to do a deal for a lower-tier player like Frank Kaminsky or Justin Holiday, then it would make sense—though that feels unlikely. Crowder can bring veteran leadership, and acquiring him would keep him away from conference foes like Cleveland and Milwaukee.

Atlanta shouldn't be quick to offer up the sort of package that would entice Phoenix. Crowder isn't going to suddenly make Atlanta a title contender, and the Hawks have a lot of time before the February 9 trade deadline to examine their options.

