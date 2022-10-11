X

    Yordan Alvarez's Walk-Off HR Stuns Twitter as Astros Beat Mariners in ALDS Game 1

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 11, 2022

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros hits a two-run double against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    Yordan Alvarez hit a game-winning, three-run home run with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning to help the Houston Astros overcome a 7-3 deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

    MLB @MLB

    Yordan rules. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://t.co/yaQAKx8bFw">pic.twitter.com/yaQAKx8bFw</a>

    The Mariners tagged AL Cy Young favorite Justin Verlander for six earned runs and 10 hits through four innings to take a 6-2 lead.

    Big hits included a Cal Raleigh RBI single, a Julio Rodríguez two-RBI double and a pair of Ty France RBI singles sandwiched around a J.P. Crawford solo home run.

    The Astros and M's traded solo home runs courtesy of Yuli Gurriel and Eugenio Suárez, respectively, and Alex Bregman then cut the deficit to 7-5 in the eighth with a two-run blast.

    The bottom of the ninth soon arrived, and the Astros got a pair of runners on base courtesy of a David Hensley hit-by-pitch and a Jeremy Peña single.

    Alvarez then strolled up to the dish and smoked a Robbie Ray pitch 438 feet for the game-winner.

    Alex Speier @alexspeier

    That was the first walkoff postseason homer since Joe Carter in 1993 to turn a deficit into a win. The 4th ever, joining Lenny Dykstra in the 1986 NLCS, Kirk Gibson in the '88 WS, and Carter.

    Yordan Alvarez's Walk-Off HR Stuns Twitter as Astros Beat Mariners in ALDS Game 1
    It was a shocking game all around, from the Mariners' dominance of Verlander to the Astros' unlikely late comeback.

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and many others reacted to the Alvarez bomb, the remarkable Astros win and the Mariners' stunning collapse.

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    Wow!!! That was a 💣💣!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Astros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Astros</a>

    Master @MasterTes

    Yall had one job <a href="https://twitter.com/Mariners?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Mariners</a>

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    Unreal. <br><br>What a blow. <br><br>And. <br><br>What a gut punch.

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    I cannot believe that happened.

    Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome

    Oh my God.

    Tim Booth @ByTimBooth

    You beat Justin Verlander ... and still lost the game. <br><br>Goodness.

    Zach Braziller @NYPost_Brazille

    That’s an all-time gut punch loss for Mariners. Hard to see them recovering.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Yordan Alvarez just hit a baseball harder than anything I've seen here since Albert Pujols.<br><br>FINAL: Astros 8, Mariners 7.

    Peter King @peter_king

    Yordan Alvarez, one of the great and underrated players in any spot.

    Brian Grubb @briancgrubb

    alvarez home run had the timeline spinning like the price is right wheel <a href="https://t.co/1vYyGiHsGL">pic.twitter.com/1vYyGiHsGL</a>

    Game 2 of the Mariners-Astros series will take place in Houston on Thursday at 3:37 p.m. ET. Framber Valdez will pitch for Houston, and the M's will send out Luis Castillo.

