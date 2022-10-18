Russell Wilson Suffered Hamstring Injury During Broncos' OT Loss to Chargers

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

In his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is once again dealing with an injury.

Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 overtime loss. The severity of the injury is unclear.

After starting the game 10-for-10, Wilson finished the game going 15-of-28 overall for 188 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He added 23 rushing yards on four carries.

Denver fell to 2-4 with the loss.

The Broncos acquired Wilson during the offseason hoping he would be the answer to their long-running question at quarterback. It seemed like a fairly safe bet to bring in a nine-time Pro Bowler who averaged 3,706 passing yards, 29.2 touchdowns and completed 65 percent of his attempts in 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

Prior to the start of the regular season, the Broncos gave the former NC State and Wisconsin player a five-year, $245 million contract extension that included $165 million guaranteed.

Amid sky-high expectations, it would be difficult to imagine a worse start for Wilson in his new home. He threw for 1,254 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions and completed 59.4 percent of his attempts through the first five games.

The Broncos offense ranked 18th in the NFL in yards per game (343.6) and 31st in points per game (15.0) entering Monday night's game. They scored more than 20 points once during the first five games.

Following a 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, Wilson had surgery to alleviate discomfort in his right shoulder related to a strained latissimus dorsi.

There's still time for the Broncos to get things right this season, but the signal-caller's injury doesn't help matters. Hackett has often seemed overwhelmed in his first season on the job.

Should Wilson miss time, former Boise State star Brett Rypien would take over at quarterback in Denver. The 26-year-old made one start during the 2020 season. He has thrown for 295 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in four career games.