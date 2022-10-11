Aaron Rodgers Sympathizes with Chiefs' Chris Jones After Controversial Roughing Call

David Eulitt/Getty Images

A pair of controversial roughing-the-passer calls served as one of the main storylines for the NFL's Week 5 action, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about them during his weekly Pat McAfee Show appearance.

On Sunday, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was called for roughing the passer on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Referee Jerome Boger explained his decision postgame to The Athletic's Greg Auman.

On Monday, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for the same against Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr. Jones was called for the penalty after referee Carl Cheffers deemed he used his full body weight when tackling the quarterback. ESPN's Adam Teicher provided the quotes.

The Bucs would have punted with under three minutes remaining up 21-15, but they were able to maintain possession and hang on for the win. The Jones penalty didn't end up costing the Chiefs, who beat Las Vegas 30-29.

Rodgers got more in depth on his opinion regarding the Jones penalty and also roughing-the-passer in general at the 2:15 mark:

"Again, I'm making a generalization here and just speaking for myself, though, but I personally am not begging for those calls, that call last night. I don't know what else Chris Jones can do on that play. And that would not be a call I'd be begging to hit.

"The things I think are most important is the shots to the head. That's the most important thing. It's the shots to the head and the unnecessary roughness ones, where a guy doesn't have to pick you up and throw you down, or the two- or three-step shots."

Carr himself didn't agree with the penalty, per Jones' postgame comments.

The three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle also provided his two cents on the matter and advocated for a second look on such penalties:

He also noted that the penalty occurred at a "critical situation" in the game and that it was a "momentum shift in a game that could have affected us."

The Chiefs would have gotten the ball at the Raiders' 42-yard line down 17-7 with just over a minute left in the first half. Instead, the Raiders kept the ball and kicked a field goal for a 20-7 edge.

It ultimately didn't matter, but the chatter regarding roughing the passer has turned into a big talking point this year.