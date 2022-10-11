Kevin Durant: Ben Simmons Should Be Aggressive, Knows Nets Aren't Here to Babysit

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant made it clear he's here to support new teammate Ben Simmons as he returns from a yearlong absence, but there will be no coddling of the three-time All-Star.

"Trust in him, pass him the ball, tell him be aggressive...(But) I'm not here to babysit anybody," Durant told reporters Tuesday when asked about building Simmons' confidence. "Ben knows that. If he’s got a time to be aggressive go be aggressive. Who gives a s--t if you miss it? We like you being aggressive."

Simmons missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a combination of a holdout from the Philadelphia 76ers and a back injury after his trade to the Nets. He cited mental health issues for his refusal to play for the Sixers after being pilloried by fans for his dreadful performance in Philadelphia's 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Despite having three All-Star appearances, two All-Defensive selections and one All-NBA Team on his resume, Simmons is one of the league's most consistently criticized players. Fans and pundits alike have ridiculed him for his lack of shooting touch and a seeming unwillingness to stretch beyond his comfort zone in games.

The Nets have tried to quell criticism by saying they're not expecting Simmons to play anything other than his game.

"I don't care if he ever shoots a jump shot for the Brooklyn Nets. He's welcome to, but that is not what makes him special and not what we need," Nets coach Steve Nash told reporters last month. "He's a great complement to our team, and he's an incredible basketball player because of his versatility."

Even without a shooting presence, Simmons is one of the NBA's most unique stars. He's a 6'10" point guard who possesses elite passing skills in the open court, excellent finishing ability near the rim and the capability of defending all five positions on the floor with his length. There is no more versatile defender in basketball than Simmons when healthy.

That said, it'll be curious to see what type of player the Nets get from a physical and mental standpoint after a lost 2021-22 season.