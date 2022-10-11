Packers' Aaron Rodgers Downplays Thumb Injury: 'Think I'll Still Be Able to Spin It'

Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers lost Sunday's game to the New York Giants, but the silver lining for the NFC North team is the fact Aaron Rodgers avoided a major injury when taking a hit during his Hail Mary pass.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Rob Demovsky of ESPN), the quarterback said his thumb took the brunt of the hit. He reassured Packers fans, though, saying, "I think I'll still be able to spin it."

While Rodgers is an all-time great quarterback, he hasn't played like one for much of this season.

He went 25-of-39 for 222 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions during the loss to the Giants, but his offense didn't score in the second half. It was more of the same from a unit that managed seven points after halftime against the Minnesota Vikings, three against the Chicago Bears and zero against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There is certainly plenty of pressure on the quarterback, who has just one Super Bowl appearance and win during a career that started in 2005.

Rodgers and Co. return home and face the New York Jets in Week 6, which could be an ideal opportunity to bounce back against a team that didn't have many expectations coming into the season.

Yet New York is off to a 3-2 start and could challenge the Packers, especially if the home team's second-half offense remains an issue.

It likely would have been an even bigger issue if Rodgers suffered a serious injury, so the Packers can take solace knowing they at least avoided that obstacle.