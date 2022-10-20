Raiders' Darren Waller Says He's 'Likely Out' vs. Texans with Hamstring Injury

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller said he is "likely out" for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

It comes after he missed his second straight practice Thursday, coming off the Raiders' bye week.

Waller was limited to eight snaps in Vegas' 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 10. He was removed in the first quarter because of the hamstring injury and then ruled out for the rest of the game.

This is the second time the Georgia Tech product has dealt with a hamstring issue in 2022. He missed time during training camp because of the same problem.

A shoulder injury limited him in practice early in the week leading up to the Chiefs game, but he returned to practice on a full-time basis over the course of the week.

Knee and back injuries kept the 2020 Pro Bowler out of six games last season.

Waller has gotten off to a slow start this year, with 175 receiving yards and one touchdown on 16 catches through five games. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Expectations were high for the Raiders coming into this season after the hiring of Josh McDaniels as head coach and the acquisition of Davante Adams. They are 1-4, but their four losses have come by just 14 points.

Losing Waller takes a key player away from the offense. Veteran Foster Moreau will step in as the Raiders' primary tight end. He had a career-high 373 receiving yards in 17 games last season.

Adams and Mack Hollins should see more targets with Waller out of the lineup. Hunter Renfrow, who missed two games earlier this season due to a concussion, could also start to get more attention from QB Derek Carr.