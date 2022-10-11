Cowboys Rumors: Dalton Schultz Likely to Play Week 6 After Reaggravating Knee Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will reportedly have one of their key weapons for Sunday's marquee NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, tight end Dalton Schultz "should be good to go" for the game as long as there are no setbacks even though he "reaggravated his sprained PCL" during the team's Week 5 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Durability has been something of a concern for the veteran tight end considering he already missed the Cowboys' Week 3 win over the New York Giants with a knee injury.

Dallas relied on Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot at tight end during that game and won the game 23-16. The rushing attack was key in that victory, with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard combining for 178 yards on the ground.

It seems like Schultz should be available against the Eagles, and perhaps this will be the game in which he rediscovers his form. He has just nine catches for 80 yards and zero touchdowns through four games as he deals with the knee concerns.

That production is a far cry from last season, when he posted 78 catches for 808 yards and eight scores, which were all career-high marks. He also impressed in 2020 with 63 catches for 615 yards and four touchdowns.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, they haven't suffered in the standings even though Schultz hasn't been as productive and quarterback Dak Prescott has been sidelined since suffering a thumb injury during a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They are 4-1 on the season and one game behind the undefeated Eagles in the NFC East standings. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush is 4-0 as a starter after winning his only start during the 2021 campaign.

While Prescott, who is a two-time Pro Bowler, will surely be the starter when he returns to health, Rush's ability to keep the team afloat even without Schultz as a major contributor figures to pay off by the end of the season.

That is especially the case if the tight end is healthy and returns to form, giving the team another offensive weapon for the stretch run.