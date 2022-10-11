Zion Williamson Responds to Weight Rumors, Speculation Ahead of Return from Injury

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Heading into his fourth NBA season, Zion Williamson is ready to have people stop talking about his weight and focus on his play on the court.

In a profile by Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck, the New Orleans Pelicans star spoke about the ongoing speculation about his body as he prepares for the start of the 2022-23 regular season.

"And though he won’t divulge his weight, Williamson jokes that he wouldn’t mind that number leaking—as a counterpoint to the whispers of him once weighing 330 pounds," Beck wrote. "'When I step on the scale when we start training camp, I wonder if there’s gonna be any rumors about that!' he says, laughing."

