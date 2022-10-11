X

    Zion Williamson Responds to Weight Rumors, Speculation Ahead of Return from Injury

    Adam WellsOctober 11, 2022

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 9: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during a preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs on October 9, 2022 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Heading into his fourth NBA season, Zion Williamson is ready to have people stop talking about his weight and focus on his play on the court.

    In a profile by Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck, the New Orleans Pelicans star spoke about the ongoing speculation about his body as he prepares for the start of the 2022-23 regular season.

    "And though he won’t divulge his weight, Williamson jokes that he wouldn’t mind that number leaking—as a counterpoint to the whispers of him once weighing 330 pounds," Beck wrote. "'When I step on the scale when we start training camp, I wonder if there’s gonna be any rumors about that!' he says, laughing."

