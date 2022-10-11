Report: Panthers' Baker Mayfield Won't Have Surgery, Go on IR with Ankle Injury

Baker Mayfield (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield avoided "major damage" and will not need surgery on the high ankle sprain he suffered, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Mayfield is expected to miss 2-6 weeks with the injury. By avoiding a spot on injured reserve, the quarterback could return within the next four games.

Mayfield, who was acquired in July trade with the Cleveland Browns, suffered the ankle injury during the Panthers' Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 2018 No. 1 overall pick suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2 last season. It lingered throughout the year, causing him to miss three games before underwent surgery in the offseason.

He hadn't missed any contests because of injury over his first three NFL seasons after taking over the Cleveland offense in Week 3 of his rookie year.

Mayfield has completed 54.9 percent of his throws for 962 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions across five appearances for Carolina this season. The offense's struggles likely played a role in the franchise's decision to fire head coach Matt Rhule.

P.J. Walker is in line to take over as the team's starter for the time being.

Mayfield received a second chance to establish himself as a franchise cornerstone following the trade to the Panthers. While he's yet to take advantage of that opportunity, he'll probably continue to get chances to lead the offense when healthy.