X

    Falcons' Grady Jarrett in 'a Lot Disbelief' over Tom Brady Roughing-the-Passer Call

    Adam WellsOctober 11, 2022

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is still trying to make sense of the roughing-the-passer penalty called against him for sacking Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Appearing on 680 The Fan in Atlanta (h/t ESPN's Michael Rothstein), Jarrett said he was still in "a lot disbelief" at being flagged on the play.

    "Just looking back on it, I'm still kind of left clueless," he added. "On what I'm expected to do in that situation."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.