Falcons' Grady Jarrett in 'a Lot Disbelief' over Tom Brady Roughing-the-Passer Call

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is still trying to make sense of the roughing-the-passer penalty called against him for sacking Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Appearing on 680 The Fan in Atlanta (h/t ESPN's Michael Rothstein), Jarrett said he was still in "a lot disbelief" at being flagged on the play.

"Just looking back on it, I'm still kind of left clueless," he added. "On what I'm expected to do in that situation."

