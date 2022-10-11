Man Shoved by Davante Adams Files Police Report, Went to Hospital with Injuries

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The photographer who was shoved to the ground by Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams after Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs has filed a police report against the veteran wide receiver, claiming he was the victim of an assault, according to TMZ Sports.

The photographer suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and was transported to the hospital.

As Adams was walking off the field and toward the locker room, he shoved the man to the ground. Police are investigating the incident, per TMZ Sports. Once the probe is complete, they "will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges."

Adams explained the incident and also issued an apology after the game, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez:

"I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground. So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in from of me. I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that."

The NFL is reviewing the incident, and Adams is facing a possible fine or suspension, according to the Associated Press.

It was a frustrating loss for the Raiders, who could have tied the game 30-30 with an extra point late in the fourth quarter. Instead, Josh McDaniels opted to go for the two-point conversion, and running back Josh Jacobs was tackled just before the goal line.

Adams caught three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the loss that dropped the Raiders to 1-4 on the season, which is the worst record in the AFC West.

After being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Raiders, Adams signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the franchise in March. He has caught 29 passes for 414 yards and five touchdowns in five games.

The Raiders are entering their bye week and will return to action Oct. 23 against the Houston Texans.