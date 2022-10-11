Cowboys' Jerry Jones Talks Crucial Game vs. Eagles: Never 'Felt Any Better'

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dak Prescott might still be on the mend when the Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, but Jerry Jones is not lacking in confidence.

“I’m so impressed with how Philadelphia has evolved," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. "That’s gonna be a real challenge for us up there. They’ve got the goods. … What is exciting is I don’t know when I’ve felt any better about going into the Philadelphia (game)."

The Eagles and Cowboys enter Week 6 a combined 9-1 on the season and in a battle at the top of the NFC East.

Dallas has reeled off four straight wins despite Prescott sitting out with a fractured thumb. Backup Cooper Rush has filled the starting role admirably, throwing for 839 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. The 28-year-old undrafted free agent is fifth in the NFL in QBR (66.9).

Rush's stellar play has allowed the Cowboys to bring Prescott along slowly, but they may struggle to keep up with the Eagles' high-powered offense if he sits for a fifth straight game. Jalen Hurts has come into his own early in his third NFL season, throwing for 1,359 yards and four scores while also adding 266 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Only Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (seven) has more rushing touchdowns than Hurts.

The Eagles are the NFL's lone remaining unbeaten team but showed signs of vulnerability each of the last two weeks, eking out one-score wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals.

If Prescott were in the lineup, it would be fair to wonder if the Cowboys were primed to hit the road and hand the Eagles their first loss of the season. As it stands, Jones' optimism and Rush's ascent may run out on the road against the NFL's best team of the first month.