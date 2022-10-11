Deion Sanders, Jackson State's Amazon Docuseries Trailer, Release Schedule Revealed

Deion Sanders (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Amazon Studios announced Tuesday it will release a four-part documentary series, Coach Prime, about Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders on Prime Video in December.

"We're excited to welcome Coach Prime to the Prime Video family," Marie Donoghue, Amazon's vice president of global sports video, said. "Deion Sanders is such an inspiring leader, both on and off the field, and we look forward to taking fans inside Coach Prime's world as the exciting season unfolds at Jackson State University."

Amazon provided an early-look clip as part of the announcement:

The release noted the series will follow Sanders, known by the nickname "Prime Time," and the Tigers "at practice and games, in the locker room, off the field and in the community amid the team's quest for an HBCU National Championship during a season unlike any other."

"Coach Prime will showcase the football program's impact on the community, demonstrate leadership and learning, and make viewers feel the energy and significance of HBCUs—and their impact on a changing world," the announcement stated.

Sanders, a former NFL Pro Bowl cornerback and MLB outfielder, took over the Jackson State football program in 2020.

He's guided the Tigers to a 20-5 record across two-plus years, including a 5-0 mark so far this season.

The former two-sport star, who's a member of both the pro and college football Halls of Fame, said last month he's happy with the progress JSU has made both from a tangible and intangible perspective.

"These guys that we have in the locker room now have a burning desire to make it to the next level," Sanders told reporters. "They take this game seriously. They know this game can rescue generations and give wealth to generations. They're serious about it, unlike when we first got here."

Next up for Jackson State as it attempts to remain undefeated is a visit to Daytona Stadium on Saturday to face Bethune-Cookman (1-4).