Jake Paul Thinks Floyd Mayweather Won't 'Risk' Undefeated Streak in a Fight with Him

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jake Paul wants to be the one to put the first blemish on Floyd Mayweather's perfect 50-0 record.

Paul told MMA Fighting's Damon Martin he'd love for the opportunity to fight Mayweather and would want it to go in the official record.

"I think he would [fight me] if it was an exhibition, for sure," he said. "The thing is I want it to be a real pro bout and take his undefeated record, which I don’t think he’ll risk.

"But I just think that makes the fight three times as big, three times as hyped. That’s what I’m aiming for."

After his TKO victory over Mikuru Asakura, Mayweather explained how he has little appetite these days to involve himself in genuine fights.

The 45-year-old also explained to Charlotte Daly of the Daily Mail how focusing on only exhibitions has been a lucrative pursuit.

"From this exhibition alone I will be making somewhere upwards of $15-20 million," he said. "That's just from this exhibition. So, it's cool. Nine minutes, $20 million, not bad."

From Paul's perspective, a bout with Mayweather would be worth it whether it counted or not. Imagine the bragging rights he'd have by becoming the first boxer to knock out Floyd Mayweather.