Raiders' Derek Carr 'All on Board' with Josh McDaniels' 2-Point Attempt vs. Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr supports Josh McDaniels' decision to attempt a two-point conversion late in Sunday's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs instead of kicking a game-tying field goal.

Carr said, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez:

"I liked it, I like being aggressive, especially on the road, I'm all on board.

"When we scored, I was excited, but I was already telling people, 'Hey, 2!' And then I looked at Josh [McDaniels], and he said it in my headset ... from my view, I thought Josh [Jacobs] was in. I thought his knee stayed off the ground.

"I mean, we're this close from being up 31-30."

After Carr connected with Davante Adams on a 48-yard touchdown pass with 4:27 remaining in the fourth quarter, McDaniels decided to run the ball with Josh Jacobs for the two-point conversion, and the attempt failed.

The coach defended his decision after the game:

"I felt like in that situation, [Kansas City] had a lot of momentum offensively, obviously in the second half. We had a play that we felt really good about. I thought we would get a look that gave us a shot at it."

Jacobs and Adams also told reporters that they supported the decision to go for the two-point conversion.

Despite the loss, the Raiders offense was solid against the Chiefs.

Carr completed 19-of-30 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Jacobs rushed for a career-high 154 yards, in addition to one touchdown, and Adams caught three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

McDaniels, who was hired to replace former interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, is 12-21 as a head coach in the NFL. Before going 1-4 with the Raiders this season, he went 11-17 in two seasons as head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010 before being fired.

The Raiders have lost each of their four games by a combined 14 points. Each of those losses was also decided by one possession.

Las Vegas is entering its bye week but is back in action on Oct. 23 against the Houston Texans. If the team continues to struggle, it will be interesting to see how much longer McDaniels remains the head coach.