NFL Rumors: Chiefs 'Would Welcome' Another Outside WR amid Odell Beckham Jr. Buzz

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still working his way back from a torn ACL, but he remains a coveted target for teams in need of another offensive weapon.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the market for a wideout and "would welcome one more outside threat."

The Chiefs improved to 4-1 with Monday night's 30-29 over the Las Vegas Raiders. Still, the team's new crop of receivers has not been as productive as expected. Both Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who were signed in free agency this offseason, have yet to reach the end zone this year. Star tight end Travis Kelce leads the team with 33 catches, 347 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

While Kansas City is apparently interested in adding another wideout, Fowler and Bowen noted that "money is an issue" and could hinder the team in its pursuits.

"They traded Tyreek Hill to save salary and replaced him with Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling, who combine for a reasonable $7.77 million cap hit in 2022," Fowler and Bowen wrote. "Kansas City sits on $1.36 million in cap space and traditionally doesn't restructure contracts as frequently as other teams. That means Mahomes' $35.8 million cap number likely will go untouched."

Beckham tore his ACL while playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He had two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown prior to the injury, and the Rams went on to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that the 29-year-old is "targeting the middle of November for his return to the field." Rapoport stated that a team signing him while he's still recovering would be a "major surprise," and it's "far more likely" he won't get signed until later in the year.

In addition to the Chiefs, Rapoport noted that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills "have all been discussed as possible suitors for Beckham." However, where Beckham ends up will likely depend on how much money the three-time Pro Bowler is seeking and whether he wants a multiyear deal.