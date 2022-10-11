X

    Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: NFL Execs Believe Rams Are Favorite to Sign Free-Agent WR

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2022

    INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 8: Odell Beckham Jr. of the Rams with the Vince Lombarbi Trophy during an NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills on September 08, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)
    Odell Beckham Jr. will have no shortage of suitors when he returns from his torn ACL, but the Los Angeles Rams are seemingly on top of the list.

    "Most execs I've spoken to believe the Rams are the favorite and make the most sense," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, noting they have "maintained a good relationship" with the receiver.

    Beckham helped Los Angeles win the Super Bowl last season, totaling 52 yards and a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals before going down with the knee injury. He scored seven touchdowns in 12 regular-season and playoff games after joining the Rams in November.

    "It makes the most sense—if you're coming off an injury, why start over with a new offense?" an NFC personnel director told Fowler.

