Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: NFL Execs Believe Rams Are Favorite to Sign Free-Agent WR

Icon Sportswire

Odell Beckham Jr. will have no shortage of suitors when he returns from his torn ACL, but the Los Angeles Rams are seemingly on top of the list.

"Most execs I've spoken to believe the Rams are the favorite and make the most sense," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, noting they have "maintained a good relationship" with the receiver.

Beckham helped Los Angeles win the Super Bowl last season, totaling 52 yards and a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals before going down with the knee injury. He scored seven touchdowns in 12 regular-season and playoff games after joining the Rams in November.

"It makes the most sense—if you're coming off an injury, why start over with a new offense?" an NFC personnel director told Fowler.

