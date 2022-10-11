Tom Brady Says Grady Jarrett Roughing the Passer Penalty Like a 'Long, Unwelcome Hug'

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady received a lot of attention this weekend after Atlanta Falcons pass-rusher Grady Jarrett was flagged for a roughing the passer penalty. The play kept Tampa Bay's late fourth-quarter drive alive and effectively sealed the 21-15 win for the Bucs.

During his Let's Go! podcast on SiriusXM on Monday, Brady described the play from his perspective.

"It was a long hug, a long unwelcome hug from Grady," Brady said (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com). "And he was in the backfield all day. So as I said after the games, I don't throw flags. What I do throw is tablets, and I didn't have one accessible at that time. He had a hell of a game. I'll leave it at that."

Jarrett was having a strong game prior to the controversial play, which removed a sack from his stat line. Brady offered him some praise for his performance Sunday.

"I woke up this morning, I was looking around the corner everywhere for Grady Jarrett jumping out and hitting me again," Brady joked. "He played such a good game against us yesterday and I had nightmares last night kind of thinking about him. But I'm glad we're through with that game. I'm glad we won."