X

    Tom Brady Says Grady Jarrett Roughing the Passer Penalty Like a 'Long, Unwelcome Hug'

    Doric SamOctober 11, 2022

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady received a lot of attention this weekend after Atlanta Falcons pass-rusher Grady Jarrett was flagged for a roughing the passer penalty. The play kept Tampa Bay's late fourth-quarter drive alive and effectively sealed the 21-15 win for the Bucs.

    During his Let's Go! podcast on SiriusXM on Monday, Brady described the play from his perspective.

    "It was a long hug, a long unwelcome hug from Grady," Brady said (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com). "And he was in the backfield all day. So as I said after the games, I don't throw flags. What I do throw is tablets, and I didn't have one accessible at that time. He had a hell of a game. I'll leave it at that."

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    "The defender grabbed the quarterback ... and unnecessarily [threw] him to the ground"<br><br>Jerome Boger when asked about his late game roughing the passer call on Falcons' Grady Jarrett <a href="https://t.co/uvGUBXeSWZ">pic.twitter.com/uvGUBXeSWZ</a>

    Jarrett was having a strong game prior to the controversial play, which removed a sack from his stat line. Brady offered him some praise for his performance Sunday.

    "I woke up this morning, I was looking around the corner everywhere for Grady Jarrett jumping out and hitting me again," Brady joked. "He played such a good game against us yesterday and I had nightmares last night kind of thinking about him. But I'm glad we're through with that game. I'm glad we won."

    Tom Brady Says Grady Jarrett Roughing the Passer Penalty Like a 'Long, Unwelcome Hug'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.