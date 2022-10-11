Packers Rumors: GB 'Seem to Do the Opposite' of Aaron Rodgers' Desires amid OBJ Buzz

Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers could use a wide receiver like Odell Beckham Jr., but there is "skepticism" surrounding his possible addition to the roster, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen.

Aaron Rodgers needs a reliable target like Beckham, but an NFC executive told ESPN he believes it might not happen because the Packers "seem to do the opposite" of what the reigning MVP quarterback wants.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

