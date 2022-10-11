UFC Legend Frank Mir Wants Retirement Fight on a Card Headlined by His Daughter Bella

Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is set to retire, and he already knows where and when he wants his final fight to take place.

During an appearance on the Fight Night Flashbacks podcast, Mir said he intends to book a retirement fight in 2023 and he wants it to be on a card headlined by his daughter Bella, an undefeated MMA fighter.

"Next year I’m going to go and fight again because actually I want to fight once on the same card with Bella as my last fight," Mir said (h/t Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting). "She can headline the card; I can open it."

The 43-year-old's most recent MMA fight came in October 2019 for Bellator MMA, where he defeated Roy "Big Country" Nelson by unanimous decision. Bella has fought in three professional bouts and is coming off back-to-back submission victories. The 19-year-old most recently defeated Jessica Link via armbar in June.

Bella said after her most recent win that she hopes to become "a bigger icon" than her father. While Mir isn't placing any expectations on her, he believes she's destined to become a UFC champion.

"How many times is [a father and daughter fighting on the same card] going to happen in history?" Mir said. "Barring lightning striking or a car accident, Bella’s the UFC champ, whatever league she wants to join. It’s a no-brainer."