    NFL Ref Defends Controversial Roughing the Passer Penalty on Chiefs' Chris Jones

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2022

    INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 20: Referee Carl Cheffers during the NFL preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers on August 20, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Carl Cheffers (Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    Referee Carl Cheffers explained his decision to throw a controversial flag on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones for roughing the passer during Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    Here’s what referee Carl Cheffers told pool reporter <a href="https://twitter.com/adamteicher?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@adamteicher</a> about last night’s roughing the passer penalty against <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> DL Chris Jones: <a href="https://t.co/sDMtRCOOZZ">pic.twitter.com/sDMtRCOOZZ</a>

    Jones received the penalty in the second quarter with the Chiefs trailing 17-7 despite stripping the ball away from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the process of the sack. Kansas City came back to win the AFC West rivalry game, 30-29.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

