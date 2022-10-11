NFL Ref Defends Controversial Roughing the Passer Penalty on Chiefs' Chris Jones

NFL Ref Defends Controversial Roughing the Passer Penalty on Chiefs' Chris JonesOctober 11, 2022
Referee Carl Cheffers explained his decision to throw a controversial flag on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones for roughing the passer during Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Here’s what referee Carl Cheffers told pool reporter <a href="https://twitter.com/adamteicher?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@adamteicher</a> about last night’s roughing the passer penalty against <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> DL Chris Jones: <a href="https://t.co/sDMtRCOOZZ">pic.twitter.com/sDMtRCOOZZ</a>
Jones received the penalty in the second quarter with the Chiefs trailing 17-7 despite stripping the ball away from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the process of the sack. Kansas City came back to win the AFC West rivalry game, 30-29.
