76ers Rumors: Patrick McCaw Lands Contract After Mac McClung Waived

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly signed Patrick McCaw to a training camp contract, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac.

It comes after the 76ers waived guard Mac McClung on Monday, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

McCaw played last season with the G-League Delaware Blue Claws, and he last appeared in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors in 2020-21.

The 26-year-old last saw extensive action with the Raptors in 2019-20, averaging 24.5 minutes in 37 games for a team that finished second in the Eastern Conference.

McCaw began his career with the Golden State Warriors, playing 71 regular-season games and 15 postseason games as the team took home the 2017 NBA title. It was one of three straight championships for the guard, who won again with Golden State in 2018 and Toronto in 2019.

The 6'7" player will look to bring this experience to the 76ers, adding valuable rotational depth to a team that enters 2022-23 with high expectations.

McClung, meanwhile, had only joined the organization two days earlier on an Exhibit 10 contract. Rich Hofmann of The Athletic originally reported the 23-year-old would spend the year with the Blue Coats in the G-League.

The former Texas Tech player could still end up in Delaware, but he will first need to clear waivers.