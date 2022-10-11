Chargers HC Staley: Keenan Allen's 'Heart Is with Me' After 'WTF Are We Doing?' Tweet

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Keenan Allen was sidelined for the Los Angeles Chargers' 30-28 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with a hamstring injury, but his presence was still felt as he criticized one of Brandon Staley's play calls on Twitter during the game.

With one minute, 14 seconds remaining in the game, Staley opted to go for it on 4th-and-1 from the Chargers' 46-yard line, but quarterback Justin Herbert was unable to connect with wide receiver Mike Williams for the conversion.

The Browns took over with the chance to win the game, but kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal, and the Chargers went on to win.

Allen criticized the decision to go for it on fourth down, writing in a since-deleted tweet, "WTF are we doing?" per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

While speaking with reporters after the win, Staley said he and Allen have become "closer" since he made that tweet:

"Since I've become the head coach we've grown extremely close. We met this morning. Anyone that's been a part of competition knows that when you're not a part of it, you can feel some type of way. Keenan's heart is with me, with us. I'm understanding of where he was in that moment because he's not with his team or in the fire, that's a money down that he's used to being out there ... We're going to become closer because of it. We already became closer this morning."

The Chargers are second in the AFC West with a 3-2 record. Had they lost, they would have been tied with the Denver Broncos in the division with a 2-3 record.

The Chargers and Broncos are set to meet on Oct. 17 for Monday Night Football.