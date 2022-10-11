Raiders Rumors: Davante Adams Facing Suspension for Shoving Worker amid NFL Review

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly could be suspended for pushing a stadium worker to the ground following Monday night's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL is reviewing the situation and Adams is facing discipline that could potentially elevate to a suspension once the review concludes.

A clearly upset Adams pushed the worker down while trying to make his way to the locker room at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City:

Adams apologized afterward while addressing the media and via Twitter, suggesting that frustration got the better of him:

The Raiders entered the 2022 season with huge expectations hanging over them, but after the narrow loss to Kansas City, they are now a disappointing 1-4.

The connection between quarterback Derek Carr and Adams is a big reason why the Raiders were nearly able to pull off the upset on the road Monday, as Adams finished with three receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns from 58 and 48 yards out.

Adams' second touchdown of the game pulled the Raiders to within one with 4:27 remaining. Rather than playing for the tie, head coach Josh McDaniels went for the two-point conversion, and running back Josh Jacobs was stopped short of the goal line.

The Raiders got the ball back and had a chance to win it, but their final two plays went awry, with Adams heavily involved.

On a 3rd-and-1 play with 51 seconds remaining, Carr seemed to hit Adams for a big play down the sideline that would have put the Raiders close to field-goal range. Upon further review, Adams only got one foot down after establishing possession.

Then, on the ensuing 4th-and-1 play, Carr threw the ball deep, but Adams and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow ran into each other, which ended the Raiders' hopes.

Despite enjoying enormous success during his time with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, it was Adams' desire to get traded to the Raiders during the offseason so he could reunite with his college quarterback in Carr.

The Fresno State product has continued to thrive individually, racking up 29 catches for 414 yards and five touchdowns in five games, but team success has been absent.

The Raiders are already up against it in the AFC West, and losing their best offensive player for any period of time would make it even more difficult for them to get back on track.

Las Vegas is on the bye next week before returning for six straight games against teams that currently have losing records in the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.