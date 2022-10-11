Josh McDaniels, Raiders Ridiculed by NFL Twitter After 1-Point Loss to Chiefs

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Well, that was, in a word, bizarre.

The Las Vegas Raiders' hopes of a last-minute comeback came crashing down—literally—when Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow ran into each other on a 4th-and-1 pass attempt that fell incomplete and gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 30-29 victory.

Of course, that gaffe after Josh McDaniels made the polarizing decision to go for two rather than knot things up at 30-30 came after an Adams touchdown reception with 4:27 remaining.

And that came after the Raiders blew a 17-point lead.

Suffice it to say things were not particularly pleasant for McDaniels and the Raiders on social media.

The loss moved the Raiders to a disappointing 1-4 on the season a year after making the playoffs despite firing coach Jon Gruden midway through the year.

McDaniels has now seen his team blow leads twice this season, and all four of the losses have come by six points or fewer, perhaps leaving some fans to already call for his job.