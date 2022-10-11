X

    Josh McDaniels, Raiders Ridiculed by NFL Twitter After 1-Point Loss to Chiefs

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2022

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

    Well, that was, in a word, bizarre.

    The Las Vegas Raiders' hopes of a last-minute comeback came crashing down—literally—when Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow ran into each other on a 4th-and-1 pass attempt that fell incomplete and gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 30-29 victory.

    Of course, that gaffe after Josh McDaniels made the polarizing decision to go for two rather than knot things up at 30-30 came after an Adams touchdown reception with 4:27 remaining.

    And that came after the Raiders blew a 17-point lead.

    Suffice it to say things were not particularly pleasant for McDaniels and the Raiders on social media.

    NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL

    Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow collided on the Raiders' final play. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNF</a> <a href="https://t.co/LMFqf697Bw">pic.twitter.com/LMFqf697Bw</a>

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    Oh man. What an awful, maddening way to have your 4th &amp; 1 play amount to nothing.

    Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP

    Was a Raider covering a Raider?

    Camron Smith @camronsmith

    Decision Making, Decision Making, Decision Making…<br><br>The failed 2pt conversion when the extra point would’ve tied the game. <br><br>And finally, the pass play on 4th &amp;1 instead of trusting Josh Jacobs to continue your drive. <br><br>😬😬😬

    The loss moved the Raiders to a disappointing 1-4 on the season a year after making the playoffs despite firing coach Jon Gruden midway through the year.

    McDaniels has now seen his team blow leads twice this season, and all four of the losses have come by six points or fewer, perhaps leaving some fans to already call for his job.

