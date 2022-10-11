Brock Lesnar Attacks Bobby Lashley in WWE Return; Seth Rollins Wins U.S. Title

Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE and has his sights set on Bobby Lashley.

Lesnar made his shocking return at Monday's Raw in Brooklyn, attacking Lashley before The Almighty's scheduled United States championship match against Seth Rollins.

An injured Lashley dropped the title to Rollins minutes later, a result that will undoubtedly help set the stage for a Lesnar-Lashley feud.

Often compared due to their pro wrestling backgrounds, otherworldly physiques and accomplishments in professional wrestling, Lesnar and Lashley never met inside a WWE ring until the 2022 Royal Rumble in January.

That matchup was tainted by interference by Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, as The Bloodline duo cost Lesnar the match and WWE championship.

Lesnar regained the championship the following month at Elimination Chamber, but the pair have never had a proper one-on-one rematch. While Lesnar didn't give a motivation for his attack, it's not hard to see him wanting to atone for that Rumble loss.

Of course, the real-life motivation for Lesnar's return is the impending Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia. Only one of the first seven Saudi events did not feature a Lesnar match, and even that show included an appearance. There was no way WWE was going to Saudi without Lesnar showing up in some form or fashion.

Given Roman Reigns is already booked and WWE exhausted its "final" clash between Lesnar and Reigns at SummerSlam, Lashley was the next obvious choice on the roster—barring a random squash match like his 2020 win over Ricochet at Super Showdown.

This was also a clean way to get the United States championship off Lashley without making him look weak. Triple H has been doing yeoman's work in giving added importance to midcard and tag team championships since taking over WWE's creative direction.

Lashley's strong reign was the first step, but Rollins can take it to the next level by putting on 20-minute classics on a near-weekly basis.

