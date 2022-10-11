Report: Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora Finalizing Trilogy Fight After Failed Joshua Talks

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Tyson Fury is reportedly close to finalizing a deal to fight Derek Chisora.

Mike Coppinger of ESPN reported the heavyweights are set to complete their trilogy Dec. 3 in the United Kingdom.

Fury had been in negotiations with Anthony Joshua after years of anticipation, but negotiations ended late last month. Instead, Fury will take on the man whom he said would give his career a proper swan song.

"I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight world champion in history to have two trilogies," Fury said in August. "I'd always say I'd fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career."

Fury and Chisora first fought in 2011, when the former captured the British and Commonwealth heavyweight championships. A 2014 rematch also went Fury's way, as he landed the British, European and WBO International titles.

Chisora is 33-12 and would be a significant underdog. He is coming off a split-decision win over Kubrat Pulev in July but had lost his previous three fights.

Fury is 32-0-1 with his lone blemish a 2018 draw against Deontay Wilder that most observers believe he won.