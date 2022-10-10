Seahawks Discussing Starting Cardinals Game Earlier Due to Possible Mariners Conflict

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are exploring the possibility of moving the time of their game against the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday to avoid a potential conflict with the Seattle Mariners, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Monday.

The Mariners are tentatively slated to host the Houston Astros for Game 4 of the American League Divisional Series next Sunday. That game will only be played if necessary, but a decision regarding the Seahawks-Cardinals game will almost certainly be made beforehand.

Game 3 of the best-of-five series does not take place until Saturday, making it logistically impossible to push the decision until it's determined whether Game 4 will be necessary.

Sunday's Seahawks-Cardinals game is slated for the 4:05 p.m. ET window (1:05 p.m. PT). Major League Baseball has not given a time for a potential Astros-Mariners Game 4, but it would almost certainly not begin until the afternoon in Seattle.

The most realistic measure would see the Seahawks and Cardinals slide to the 1 p.m. ET slate of games, though that would be 10 a.m. on the West Coast. Both teams would have to be willing to play earlier than normal, and both the league and television networks would also have some level of say in whether a game is moved.

There is no obligation for the NFL to make any sacrifice to accommodate MLB, but it would be a positive move for a Seattle community that's getting its first taste of playoff baseball since 2001.