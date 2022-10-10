Tua Tagovailoa 'Not Ready' to Resume Football Activities; Dolphins QB 'Doing Well'

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to resume football activities as the team prepares for a Week 6 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

"I'm not thinking about his timeline. We're trying to get him as healthy as possible," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday. "He's doing well. He's here today. He is not ready to take the step to do football stuff yet."

Tagovailoa missed Sunday's loss to the New York Jets after being concussed in Week 4's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury led to changes to the NFL's concussion protocols after the NFLPA opened an investigation into Tagovailoa returning to a Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills despite showing instability after hitting his head on the turf.

The independent neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tagovailoa has been fired by the league. Players who show ataxia, a loss of balance or coordination, after a blow to the head are now instantly ruled out under the new concussion protocol.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was among the first players ruled out due to the new protocol. Bridgewater passed the testing protocols but was not allowed to return because he was spotted stumbling after being hit by Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson played the remainder of Miami's 40-17 loss.

With Tagovailoa and Bridgewater still in concussion protocol, it's possible Thompson will get a majority of the first-team snaps heading into Week 6. The seventh-round rookie threw for 166 yards and an interception in his NFL debut.

Miami's chances of stopping a two-game skid will likely be predicated on either Tagovailoa's or Bridgewater's availability this Sunday.