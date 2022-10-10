Orlando Pride Coaches Amanda Cromwell, Sam Greene Fired by NWSL After Investigation

Jeremy Reper/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The NWSL announced Monday that Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant coach Sam Greene have been relieved of their duties following an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct.

The league said it opened an inquiry into allegations of "verbal abuse and improper favoritism towards players" by Cromwell and "improper favoritism towards players" by Greene.

The two allegedly retaliated against players who supported and took part in the investigation:

"Based on a thorough investigation conducted by the NWSL/NWSLPA Joint Investigative Team, these allegations were substantiated. The NWSL/NWSLPA Joint Investigative Team found that Cromwell and Greene engaged in retaliation and attempted retaliation against Pride players whom Cromwell and Greene believed had made or supported earlier misconduct allegations against them, in violation of League policy. Specifically, Cromwell and Greene were found to have engaged in conduct that discouraged reporting and fostered a general fear of retaliation, and to have taken negative actions against certain players, including by seeking to waive or trade them."

Orlando issued a statement saying it "supports the actions taken by the National Women's Soccer League":

Cromwell addressed the announcement and said she was "saddened and disappointed by the results of the NWSL's investigation. She added her "character and integrity have been mischaracterized":

The NWSL also cited Orlando goalkeeping coach Aline Reis for attempting to impede the investigation and "pressuring players to share favorable information with investigators." The league placed Reis on unpaid administrative leave.

Monday's announcement noted Cromwell, Greene, Reis and Pride assistant Michelle Akers during the investigation "raised complaints that they were subjected to various forms of misconduct." Per the league, a third-party investigator was unable to substantiate the claims.

In addition to their firings, Cromwell and Greene will be unable to take another job within the NWSL without the commissioner's approval. They have to complete training on "retaliation, discrimination, harassment and bullying" before the commissioner can decide on their status.

The Pride hired Cromwell in December 2021. Seb Hines took over as interim coach when she and Greene were placed on administrative leave in June with the investigation ongoing.

This comes amid a wider reckoning across the league.

The United States Soccer Federation commissioned a report from former U.S. deputy attorney general Sally Q. Yates, which was released Oct. 3. Yates wrote that "abuse and misconduct—verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct—had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims" within the NWSL.

U.S. Soccer announced a number of steps have been put in place to address the structural issues moving forward.