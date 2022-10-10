NFL Rumors: Panthers Seen as Willing to 'Eat Salary' in McCaffrey, Anderson Trades

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly "very willing" to "eat salary" to complete trades involving Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson, according to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post.

Carolina is 1-4 to begin the 2022 season and parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule on Monday.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that teams will call the Panthers looking for trades.

McCaffrey will likely be on the top of wish lists around the league as one of the NFL's best offensive weapons. The running back has averaged 62.1 rushing yards and 50.8 receiving yards per game during his career, and he was first-team All-Pro in 2019 when he led the league with 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns,

The 26-year-old has 512 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns through five games in 2022.

Injuries have been a significant concern, with 23 games missed over the last two years, but he remains a star when on the field.

His contract might have been a holdup in a potential trade with three seasons remaining on his initial four-year, $64 million contract. However, the Panthers could help facilitate a deal by taking on more money while creating roster flexibility and adding assets for a rebuild.

Anderson could be tougher to move with an $11 million cap hit in 2022 and $21.7 million cap hit in 2023, per Spotrac. The wideout has just 13 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown on the season.

The 29-year-old could still be a high-upside option after totaling 1,096 yards on 95 catches in 2020, especially if the Panthers eat most of his salary.