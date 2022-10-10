Ravens' Harbaugh Backs J.K. Dobbins Despite Lower Snap Count: 'Going to Be a Star'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

J.K. Dobbins was only on the field for 26 snaps in the Baltimore Ravens' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but coach John Harbaugh says that's no cause for concern.

"I thought he had his best game," Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "I thought he took a jump last week in practice. ... He's going to have a great future. He's going to be a star."

Dobbins finished with a season-high 44 rushing yards on eight attempts as he slowly works his way back into action after tearing his ACL and several other knee ligaments last August. Veterans Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis received a surprising increase in snaps a week after it appeared Dobbins was approaching three-down status.

Dobbins has only had double-digit touches once in three games played this season. Harbaugh seems to be indicating the lowered snap count was a result of a gameplan decision rather than Dobbins' health, so that's at least promising.

That said, fantasy managers who thought Week 4 was the start of a breakthrough may be left wanting. Dobbins' injury was far more severe than a standard ACL tear, and the Ravens fashion themselves as a Super Bowl contender. Maintaining his long-term health will be paramount to that playoff run, especially given neither Drake nor Davis looks to have much juice left in the tank.

With Lamar Jackson tossing the Ravens offense on his back on a week-to-week basis, Dobbins' production is probably going to be inconsistent all season. That could be a positive come January when Baltimore may need Dobbins to be a co-star rather than a tertiary figure, but for now, the Ravens are exercising extreme caution.