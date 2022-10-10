Lions CB Saivion Smith Has Concussion, No Neck Injury After Leaving in Ambulance

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith is in concussion protocol following Sunday's scary incident during a loss to the New England Patriots.

Smith was taken away from the field in an ambulance, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero provided some positive news in Monday's update. Tests revealed that Smith has no issues with his neck after suffering the injury.

The Alabama product was injured on Detroit's second defensive play of the game.

It was his first appearance of the season after he was elevated from the practice squad. DeShon Elliott replaced him in the lineup after he was taken off the field.

There was already some positive news regarding Smith on Sunday, as Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reported he had movement in all of his extremities following tests.

"He's got full motor skills, so we're going to try to get him back on the plane so he can come home," head coach Dan Campbell said. "That's good news."

Smith appeared in 14 of 15 games during the 2018 season for a Crimson Tide team that lost in the national title contest. That wasn't enough to get him drafted, but he has still carved out a small role for himself in the NFL.

He appeared in nine combined games for the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Lions during the past two seasons and tallied four tackles. He has been used as a special teams player in the past but had the opportunity to line up on defense Sunday.

The Lions are heading into their bye in Week 6 and will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.