    Frank Reich Backs Matt Ryan as Colts Starter; QB Has 10 Turnovers Through 5 Weeks

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 10, 2022

    DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 6: Head coach Frank Reich has a word with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 6, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich remains confident in Matt Ryan despite the veteran quarterback's shaky start to the 2022 NFL season.

    "My evaluation and my comfort with Matt Ryan as our starting quarterback is very high," Reich told reporters Monday.

    Ryan is tied with Matthew Stafford for the league lead in interceptions (seven) and has already matched his career high for fumbles (11).

    Ryan's performance so far has been nothing short of a disaster given that he was supposed to be the missing piece that helped lift Indianapolis into Super Bowl contention.

    Nobody expected to see the 2016 MVP version of Ryan when the Colts traded for him in the offseason. But the hope was that he could still perform at a high enough level to be an upgrade over Carson Wentz.

    Instead, Indianapolis might be getting worse quarterback play.

    Bob Kravitz @bkravitz

    I didn’t think Matt Ryan could possibly be worse than Carson Wentz. I was wrong.

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    It's time for the Colts to draft a quarterback.<br><br>Enough with these washed players. There's a reason Rivers, Wentz and Ryan were available at the most important position in sports.<br><br>Draft and build.

    Reich doesn't have much choice but to keep the faith in Ryan. Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger are the next two QBs in the depth chart, and neither is a workable solution in a starting role.

    Cutting down on the turnovers could go a long way toward improving the narrative for Ryan. His 275.2 passing yards per game and 65.5 percent completion rate are right around his career averages.

    But being more efficient through the air might not matter that much given the current state of Indianapolis' offensive line. The unit has allowed 21 sacks, the most in the NFL, and its work in the running game hasn't been much better. Jonathan Taylor's yards per carry have fallen from 5.0 and 5.5 in 2020 and 2021 to 4.0.

    Colton Pool @CPoolReporter

    This is all to say, Taylor may have a high yards total, but he's not playing very efficiently and it's not just his fault. This Colts offensive line, which I thought of as a top-10 unit going into the season, is playing below expectations right now

    Paul Kuharsky @PaulKuharskyNFL

    Yet very few mentioned Pryor as a concern when we were being told Colts had great offensive line coming into the season. <a href="https://t.co/j2WfoK7ukk">https://t.co/j2WfoK7ukk</a>

    Regardless, the short-term bet on Ryan hasn't paid off so far, and at this rate, the Colts are heading into yet another offseason in which they need to target a quarterback.

