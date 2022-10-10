Bronny James, DJ Wagner, Caitlin Clark Agree to Nike NIL Endorsement Contracts

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

LeBron James is reportedly no longer the only member of his family with a Nike deal.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN and Boardroom, Nike signed Bronny James and four other student-athletes to name, image and likeness deals. Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark, highly regarded recruit DJ Wagner, Stanford guard Haley Jones and Sierra Canyon guard JuJu Watkins also signed deals with Nike.

Bronny James decided to stick with the family shoe company considering his father, LeBron, previously agreed to a lifetime deal with Nike.

While living up to his famous father's legacy may be asking too much considering James is one of the best players in NBA history and still adding to his resume at 37 years old, Bronny is a 4-star prospect and the No. 45 overall player in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Memphis, Ohio State and USC have all offered him scholarships at this point.

James and the rest of the 2023 class are looking up at Wagner, who is the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis and Syracuse are among the teams that have offered him a scholarship.

James and Wagner may eventually establish themselves as collegiate stars, but that is something Clark and Jones have already done.

Clark stars for the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team and averaged 27.0 points, 8.0 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game last season on her way to the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year. Iowa lost in the second round of the tournament in an upset to Creighton.

Jones' Stanford Cardinal enjoyed more postseason success, reaching the Final Four before losing to UConn.

She averaged 13.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.