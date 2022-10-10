NFL Rumors: Sean Payton 'Likely' Top Panthers HC Candidate After Matt Rhule Firing

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The Carolina Panthers are in search of a new head coach after firing Matt Rhule on Monday, and they reportedly could turn to an old rival.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will "likely be at the top" of Carolina's list of desired head coaches.

The Panthers tabbed Steve Wilks as the interim head coach. Carolina had an 11-27 record under Rhule and sits last in the NFC South this season at 1-4, so it was clear that a change was needed.

Payton surprisingly stepped down from his position with New Orleans in January after 15 seasons with the franchise. The Saints own Payton's rights through 2024 and would have to agree to trade compensation if he wanted to coach another team, Rapoport pointed out that it would be a surprise to see them allow him to become head coach of a division rival.

The 58-year-old is currently working for Fox Sports as an analyst, but there's a chance he'll be back on the sidelines sooner rather than later. Payton recently said on the New Orleans.Football podcast that he would be interested in returning to coaching as early as the 2023 season, but he emphasized that the situation would be right for him.

"If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested," Payton said last month. "And there's no utopia, if you will, when it comes to teams, but if I felt like it was the right situation, I would have an interest in that. That all being said, that could come in a year, that could come in two years."

While it's unlikely that Payton will be walking the sidelines for the Panthers, he's sure to be at the top of the list for any other head coaching vacancies that may emerge this year.