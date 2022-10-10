Fantasy Alert: Rhamondre Stevenson Praised as 3-Down RB by Patriots' Bill Belichick

M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has a chance to be a fantasy star if Damien Harris is forced to miss more time after suffering a hamstring injury.

Head coach Bill Belichick praised Stevenson's ability as a potential three-down back during Monday's appearance on The Greg Hill Show:

"As much confidence as you could possibly have—that's how much we have," Belichick said of Stevenson taking on a bigger role.

The second-year player rushed for 161 yards on 25 carries in Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions, both career highs. He also added two catches for 14 yards.

"He's a good all-around back," Belichick said after the game. "Love him. Love him."

After splitting time with Harris to start this season, it seems Stevenson is ready to truly break out as a featured back.

Even if Harris returns in Week 6, Stevenson has clearly earned the coaching staff's trust and should see 20-plus touches in games going forward. The Patriots have limited game-changing players on offense, but the 2021 fourth-round pick could be a star in the making.

It makes the Oklahoma product at least an RB2 in fantasy leagues going forward, with even higher upside if Harris misses significant time. With few trustworthy running backs this season, fantasy managers can buy high on the emerging player and get him before the rest of your league realizes his true potential.