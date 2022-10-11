NBA Starting Lineups We're Most Worried About

1 of 5

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have enough talent to field four or five different starting lineups that would all generate early leads, but the still-developing Draymond Green saga could keep the most potent one off the floor.

It's too early for any certainty on the potential fallout of this situation. When Green punched Jordan Poole, his place on the team—short- and long-term—got hazier than it's ever been. His legacy may or may not be forever compromised. Nobody knows for sure yet. Everything depends on how or if Poole and the rest of the team feel on the forgiveness front.

What we can say definitively is that 20-year-old Jonathan Kuminga, the man who'll most likely replace Green if the four-time All-Star isn't with the team on opening night, is nowhere near as ready to affect winning.

Small-sample caveats apply, but the Warriors got outscored by 10.0 points per 100 possessions with Kuminga manning power forward alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney last season. Golden State could replace Green with Poole and outscore everyone in high-leverage stretches, but Kuminga started in Green's absence in the Oct. 9 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and should occupy that same spot for as long as Green is absent.

Kuminga is a Grade-A athlete who came into the league knowing how to overpower opponents with his size and speed. He's typically good for at least one or two jaw-dropping highlights per game. However, he doesn't share a mind meld with Curry, Thompson and Looney that took a decade to forge. Nor does he seem likely to contend for Defensive Player of the Year in his second season. Kuminga's potential remains immense, but he's years away from his prime and will make mistakes on both ends.

The Warriors can handle those. They'll ultimately be fine if Green doesn't play at all and Kuminga starts 82 games. But "fine" isn't enough for a squad with designs on a fifth title since 2015.

The worry here is about something far greater than the first-quarter minutes Kuminga will pepper with dunks and missed assignments in equal measure. This is about Green's absence potentially undercutting his team's championship aspirations, and the even scarier possibility that his presence could have the same effect.

If the rest of the Warriors can't trust Green, or if the sheer awkwardness of bringing him back into the fold means the on-court product suffers because of the off-court vibes, it could set the team's ceiling at a sub-championship level.

Concerns about the Warriors' starting group are of the first-world variety. But from Golden State's title-or-bust perspective, what could possibly be a greater source of worry than a starting lineup that might not be good enough or cohesive enough to repeat last year's run to a ring?