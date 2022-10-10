Michigan's Mike Hart 'Trending in a Positive Direction' After Collapsing on Sideline

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart said he is "trending in a positive direction" in a statement Monday after being carted off the field during Saturday's game against Indiana.

Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of the game and was immediately brought to a local hospital. He was "responsive and alert" when carted off the field, per Anthony Broome of On3 Sports.

"It's definitely one of those events in life that you sit back and you're in shock," quarterback J.J. McCarthy said after the game.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh also provided an update after the game:

Hart is in his second year as Michigan's running backs coach after serving the same role at Indiana for four seasons. He was also an associate head coach at Indiana in 2020 and assistant head coach in 2018-19.

The 36-year-old also starred for the Wolverines as a player from 2004-07, setting a school record with 5,040 rushing yards. He finished fifth in voting for the Heisman Trophy in 2006.

Hart turned to coaching in 2011 after a three-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts.