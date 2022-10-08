Michigan Coach Mike Hart Carted Off After Collapsing on Sideline

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off the field Saturday during the first quarter of the No. 4 Wolverines' game against Indiana after collapsing on the sideline.

After the Fox broadcast returned from a commercial break, Michigan players and coaches could be seen huddled around Hart while he received medical attention:

Per Anthony Broome of On3 Sports, Hart was "responsive and alert" and gave a thumbs up as the cart transported him off the field.

Sideline reporter Jenny Taft later said on the Fox broadcast that Hart was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation after getting carted off.

The 36-year-old Hart became Michigan's running backs coach last season after serving in that role at Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Syracuse and Indiana previously.

Hart is a beloved figure in Ann Arbor, Michigan, due mostly to the fact that he played running back for the Wolverines for four seasons from 2004 through 2007.

In 43 games at Michigan, Hart rushed for a school-record 5,040 yards, plus 41 touchdowns, while also catching 67 passes for 566 yards and two scores.

Hart finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2006 as well after rushing for 1,562 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Hart in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL draft, and he spent three years with the team as a reserve, rushing for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

Hart got into coaching immediately after his NFL career came to an end, and he finally made it back to his alma mater last year.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh expanded Hart's role this season, giving him the title of run game coordinator in addition to being running backs coach.