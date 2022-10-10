NFL Exec Says Tom Brady, Teddy Bridgewater Calls a Result of 'Overreaction Sunday'

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

One NFL executive believes the questionable calls and decisions around in the NFL in Week 5 were part of an overreaction after the injury to Tua Tagovailoa.

"What’s that thing you guys in the media do every week after the games?" the executive said to Peter King of NBC Sports. "Overreaction Monday? As a league, I think today was Overreaction Sunday."

In Week 4, Tagovailoa was carted off the field because of a scary injury that led to a league investigation and a change in the concussion protocol.

On Sunday, Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out by a spotter despite passing concussion tests, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Game officials were also seemingly overprotective of quarterbacks in Week 5, including a roughing the passer call against the Atlanta Falcons after a fourth-quarter sack on Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady.

Former NFL VP of officiating Dean Blandino believed that controversial call might have been the league erring on the side of caution regarding player safety.

"Are we being overly sensitive because of the Tua Tagovailoa situation?" Blandino added.

Tagovailoa's injury was highly publicized, especially since it occurred during prime time on Thursday Night Football. The quarterback had also appeared to display concussion symptoms in Week 3 but was allowed back in the game, causing the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant to be fired.

At least one official still doesn't believe that will change things on the field.

"Officials aren't immune from what’s going on in public, and of course they’re following the Tua story," they told King. "But I can't imagine making a call, or not making one, because of a situation like [the Tagovailoa story] hanging over the game."