Rams' Sean McVay: 'We've Got to Be Able to Help' Matt Stafford After Loss vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay believes the supporting cast around Matthew Stafford has to step up following the team's 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"I love Matthew Stafford," McVay told reporters after the game. "He is competing and doing everything in his power for this team. He needs some help. We've got to be able to help him."

McVay didn't specifically call out his offensive line, but one can assume that was one of the targets of his comment.

Andrew Whitworth left a void on the left side when he retired following the 2021 season, and the Rams have been beset by injuries this year.

As a result, Stafford has been sacked an NFL-high 21 times, with five coming Sunday night. At this pace, the 2014 Pro Bowler will absorb 71 sacks, which would be the third-most in a season.

Aside from Cooper Kupp, the Rams' receiving corps hasn't exactly delivered, either. Most notably, Allen Robinson II has struggled, catching just 12 passes for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Stafford has absorbed a lot of punishment across his 14 years in the league as well. He might have missed just eight games from 2011 to 2021, but that didn't mean he was always healthy. Entering this season, he was dealing with elbow tendinitis, which raised questions over his general status.

Even if the Rams get improved offensive line play, it might not matter that much if Stafford's elbow continues to bother him.

To some degree, Los Angeles' performance this year is a consequence of its team-building approach. Focusing on star power and veterans at the expense of depth resulted in a Super Bowl triumph in 2021, but the bill comes due sooner or later.

In the offseason, talk of a possible dynasty in Southern California was a bit premature. At the very least, the Rams appeared to be in a good position to defend their NFL crown. Instead, simply making the playoffs might be a challenge for the 2-3 squad.

