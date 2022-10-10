Waiver Wire Week 6: Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, Taysom Hill and Top Pickups

0 of 3

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Two running back injuries in the NFC West should have the attention of fantasy football players going into Week 6.

Rashaad Penny and James Conner both left their Week 5 matchups with injuries that could open up opportunities for Kenneth Walker III and Eno Benjamin.

Walker could be the hottest name on the waiver wire because it looked like Penny suffered a serious injury in the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Walker earned more snaps in the last two weeks and he could be a vital piece of the Seattle offense moving forward.

The same could be said about Benjamin with the Arizona Cardinals. He shined in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and if Conner misses any time, Benjamin will be a hot name on the waiver wire as well.

And then there is Taysom Hill. He ran for three scores and had a passing touchdown in Week 5. Hill has been listed at tight end in some fantasy formats and he may have won a few Week 5 fantasy matchups if that assignment was taken advantage of.

Hill typically has a few strong games per season, but his inconsistencies over a 17-game season make him one of the more interesting waiver-wire candidates.