Waiver Wire Week 6: Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, Taysom Hill and Top Pickups

Waiver Wire Week 6: Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, Taysom Hill and Top PickupsOctober 10, 2022
Two running back injuries in the NFC West should have the attention of fantasy football players going into Week 6.
Rashaad Penny and James Conner both left their Week 5 matchups with injuries that could open up opportunities for Kenneth Walker III and Eno Benjamin.
Walker could be the hottest name on the waiver wire because it looked like Penny suffered a serious injury in the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Walker earned more snaps in the last two weeks and he could be a vital piece of the Seattle offense moving forward.
The same could be said about Benjamin with the Arizona Cardinals. He shined in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and if Conner misses any time, Benjamin will be a hot name on the waiver wire as well.
And then there is Taysom Hill. He ran for three scores and had a passing touchdown in Week 5. Hill has been listed at tight end in some fantasy formats and he may have won a few Week 5 fantasy matchups if that assignment was taken advantage of.
Hill typically has a few strong games per season, but his inconsistencies over a 17-game season make him one of the more interesting waiver-wire candidates.
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle
Kenneth Walker III is set to play a large role inside the Seattle offense.
Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured fibula in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Walker impressed in his time as the top feature back in Week 5. He totaled 88 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
The rookie out of Michigan State received 15 carries and caught six passes from Weeks 2-4. The Seahawks were working him in slowly so that he could play a role alongside Penny if both players were healthy.
With Penny out, Walker will take over the bulk of the carries in the Seattle offense and he should be one of the premier targets on the fantasy football waiver wire.
Seattle needs Walker to shine right away in Week 6. The Seahawks play the Arizona Cardinals in a battle of 2-3 NFC West teams. The loser of that contest may finish next weekend three games back of the San Francisco 49ers.
Walker will be the top waiver wire target, but if you can't land him, there are other options that could be available to make a similar impact in Week 6.
Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona
Eno Benjamin finds himself in a similar situation to Walker going into the Week 6 clash between their NFC West teams.
Benjamin filled in admirably for James Conner in the Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He, like Walker, scored his first rushing touchdown of the season. Benjamin totaled 25 yards on eight carries.
Conner was listed as questionable to return on Sunday with a rib injury, per ESPN's Field Yates. A further update has not been released as of Monday morning.
Even if Conner is somewhat healthy, the Cardinals may give Benjamin more touches in the ground game so that the starting running back does not suffer any further injuries.
Benjamin should be a solid waiver wire pickup if Conner can't go, but the one concern with him is that Kyler Murray could take up some of his ground production. Murray has three fewer rushing yards than Benjamin through five games.
Murray and Benjamin could split the spoils in Week 6 if Seattle's defensive futility continues. The Seahawks have given up over 100 rushing yards in every game.
The matchups will not be that ideal every week, but at least for Week 6, fantasy players that pick up Benjamin may not have to worry about Murray.
Taysom Hill, QB/TE, New Orleans
Here we go again with Taysom Hill.
Hill will generate plenty of buzz on the waiver wire after he was responsible for four touchdowns on Sunday.
Hill ran for three scores and had a 22-yard touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks, but as we just noted, Seattle's defense has struggled so far this season.
The New Orleans offensive weapon scored touchdowns in Weeks 1 and 4, but he only had 35 rushing yards in Weeks 2 and 4 combined.
Hill's fantasy intrigue comes with his designation as a tight end in Yahoo and ESPN fantasy football league. He has the potential to outperform any tight end on his best week because of his usage inside the New Orleans offense.
He may not be relied upon more frequently in the coming weeks as Alvin Kamara continues to get healthier. Kamara was active for Sunday and he gained 103 yards on 23 carries.
New Orleans has a tougher slate of games ahead against the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens coming up in the next four weeks.
In addition to the tougher schedule, Hill's career inconsistencies could make it hard for someone to justify picking him up.
Hill did not have consecutive games with a touchdown in 2021. He scored in consecutive games twice in his career. Both stretches occurred in 2020.
Hill's waiver wire pickup is a risky one because there will be weeks in which he is not involved in the Saints offense, but as we saw on Sunday, his ceiling can be remarkably high.