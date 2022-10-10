NFL Rumors: Panthers' David Tepper Doesn't Want to Be 'Rash' in Firing Matt Rhule

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

After the Carolina Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, many are wondering about the future of head coach Matt Rhule.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Panthers owner David Tepper doesn't want to make a hasty decision.

"From what I understand, David Tepper the Carolina Panthers owner, wants to be patient, wants to make sure that this is the right thing, doesn't want to be a rash owner, doesn't want to come in and just say, 'All right, fire everyone,'" Rapoport said.

After Sunday's loss, the Panthers are 11-27 in three seasons under Rhule. Carolina is averaging just 18.6 points and ranks last in the NFL with 271.4 yards per game this year.

When asked about his job security after Sunday's game, Rhule deflected and said: "I hope you guys understand, I'm here to talk about the game. I've always been very forthright with you guys. I have nothing to say about that now. Really just here to just talk about the game today. I would never want to make this about me."

The situation could be even more dire for the Panthers, as starting quarterback Baker Mayfield was seen wearing a walking boot after the loss to San Francisco. He told reporters he was experiencing pain in his ankle and would undergo further testing Monday. Mayfield's backup, Sam Darnold, has been on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered in August, and though he's eligible to return, Rhule indicated he won't be back any time soon.

For now, it appears that Carolina is sticking with Rhule, but Rapoport noted that can change quickly.

"If there are reasons to do it—obviously a tough, embarrassing loss could potentially be thought of as a reason, [or] if the locker room has turned against him, which doesn't seem to be the case—then he would do it," Rapoport said.

The Panthers will look to regroup before they visit the defending-champion Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.