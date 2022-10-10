Zac Taylor's Play-Calling Blasted as Joe Burrow, Bengals Fall to Ravens on Tucker FG

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Baltimore Ravens 19-17 in an AFC North battle on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium to fall to 2-3 on the season.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 24 of 35 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown against one interception in the loss. He also rushed for six yards and a score.

Hayden Hurst led Cincinnati receivers with six catches for 53 yards and one touchdown, while Joe Mixon led the running game with 14 carries for 78 yards.

The blame wasn't placed on the players, though. It was placed on head coach Zac Taylor, who was firmly outcoached by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

One of the biggest criticisms was that the Bengals got no points from a 15-play, 73 yard drive that took out 8:04 off the clock. Instead of going for the points and attempting a short field goal that would have tied the game at 13-all in the third, Cincinnati opted to go for it and wound up turning the ball over on downs.

Following the two-point loss, fans criticized Taylor's play-calling, fully placing the blame on him for the loss:

At this point, Taylor should probably cede play-calling duties to someone else. However, the Bengals experienced some of the same issues last season, and Taylor remained the team's play-caller.

The Bengals enter Week 6 with a 2-3 record. They'll travel to face the New Orleans Saints next weekend.