Zac Taylor's Play-Calling Blasted as Joe Burrow, Bengals Fall to Ravens on Tucker FG

Erin WalshOctober 10, 2022

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals rea ts on the sidelines during the 1st quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Baltimore Ravens 19-17 in an AFC North battle on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium to fall to 2-3 on the season.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 24 of 35 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown against one interception in the loss. He also rushed for six yards and a score.

Hayden Hurst led Cincinnati receivers with six catches for 53 yards and one touchdown, while Joe Mixon led the running game with 14 carries for 78 yards.

The blame wasn't placed on the players, though. It was placed on head coach Zac Taylor, who was firmly outcoached by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

One of the biggest criticisms was that the Bengals got no points from a 15-play, 73 yard drive that took out 8:04 off the clock. Instead of going for the points and attempting a short field goal that would have tied the game at 13-all in the third, Cincinnati opted to go for it and wound up turning the ball over on downs.

Following the two-point loss, fans criticized Taylor's play-calling, fully placing the blame on him for the loss:

Blake Jewell @BlakeJewellNFL

Zac Taylor as a play caller just doesn’t work.<br><br>I don’t know what else to say. It just does not work.

Baba Yaga @1on1wattsisland

Zac Taylor at it again. Just awful play calls

Connor. @ConbonNFL

Bengals made the Super Bowl in spite of Zac Taylor last season.

Kofie @Kofie

GETTING NO POINTS ON A 15 PLAY , 73 YARD DRIVE THAT LASTED EIGHT MINUTES YOU ARE UNDER ARREST ZAC TAYLOR

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

2nd &amp; goal from the 1-yard line and Zac Taylor is out here calling pitchy pitchy woo woo 14 yards behind the line of scrimmage to set up 3rd &amp; goal from the 15

Blake Jewell @BlakeJewellNFL

Zac Taylor. I just don’t understand,

Damon Martin @DamonMartin

It’s almost like kicking that field goal might have made a difference. Zac Taylor blows it again. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a>

The Sportsdudeheinz Show @SdudeHeinzShow

This loss is 100% on Zac Taylor. Every week he continues to be outcoached.

Marcus Whitman @TFG_Football

Zac Taylor is the worst offensive coach in the league. I'm not sure it's particularly close either.

Brandon Saho @BrandonSaho

The Bengals lost because of playcalling. Zac Taylor is the playcaller. This loss is on the head coach.

At this point, Taylor should probably cede play-calling duties to someone else. However, the Bengals experienced some of the same issues last season, and Taylor remained the team's play-caller.

The Bengals enter Week 6 with a 2-3 record. They'll travel to face the New Orleans Saints next weekend.

